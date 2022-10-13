Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. 2,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

