Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NYSE EMN opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 25,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,288.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

