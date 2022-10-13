Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

