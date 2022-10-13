Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

