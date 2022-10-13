Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 125.9% in September

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,127 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 36,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,595. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

