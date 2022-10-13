Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Insider Paul Ryan Purchases 13,382 Shares of Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Paul Ryan acquired 13,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.30 ($2,425.45).

Edenville Energy Price Performance

Shares of EDL opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edenville Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.33).

Get Edenville Energy alerts:

About Edenville Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.