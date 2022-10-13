Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Insider Paul Ryan Purchases 13,382 Shares of Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Paul Ryan acquired 13,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,007.30 ($2,425.45).
Edenville Energy Price Performance
Shares of EDL opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.03. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edenville Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.33).
About Edenville Energy
