Edgecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $490.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.35 million and $490.00 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Stellar platform. Edgecoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edgecoin is 1.00098903 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,879,052.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edgecoinpay.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.