EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

