Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $50.79 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $50.79 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,674.00 or 0.99973460 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002110 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

EFI is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,099,861 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is enjin.io/products/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Efinity Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 519,099,861.313399 in circulation. The last known price of Efinity Token is 0.09994349 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,580,303.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enjin.io/products/efinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

