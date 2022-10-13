EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

EVAHF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. EGF Theramed Health has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

About EGF Theramed Health

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

