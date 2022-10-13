EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in September

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance
EVAHF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. EGF Theramed Health has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.23.
About EGF Theramed Health
