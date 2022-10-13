Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 5,448.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.22. Eisai has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

About Eisai

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Featured Articles

