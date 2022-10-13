Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 5,448.5% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
Eisai Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ESALY stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.22. Eisai has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $74.89.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
