Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in September

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electricité de France Stock Up 1.0 %

Electricité de France stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 27,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cheuvreux downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Articles

