Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMED remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. 491,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

