Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after acquiring an additional 740,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

