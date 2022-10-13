Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 58,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,123. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

