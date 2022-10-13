ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.80 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.80 million and $90.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,341.14 or 1.00004907 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002089 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00022989 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32900931 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

