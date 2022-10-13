ELIS (XLS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.00

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.80 million and approximately $90.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32900931 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $90.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

