Elrond Market Cap Hits $1.29 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $54.68 or 0.00287072 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $84.72 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013832 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,553,195 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond (EGLD) is a cryptocurrency . Elrond has a current supply of 23,016,298 with 23,549,000.63773767 in circulation. The last known price of Elrond is 53.33011359 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $50,691,132.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elrond.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.