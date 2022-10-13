Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

