Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -893.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 59,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

