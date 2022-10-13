Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Embraer Stock Performance

Embraer stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Embraer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -893.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

