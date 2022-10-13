EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EMKR. Northland Securities lowered shares of EMCORE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 8,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,173. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.