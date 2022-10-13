Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Short Interest Update

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

EMMA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 84,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

