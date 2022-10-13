Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 3.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 330,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

