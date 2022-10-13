Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR opened at 21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

