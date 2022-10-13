Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Endesa Stock Down 2.7 %

ELEZY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Endesa has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

