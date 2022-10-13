Energi (NRG) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Energi has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $180,010.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00081196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001462 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007321 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,192,202 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 57,237,246.28200276. The last known price of Energi is 0.1623051 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $193,152.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

