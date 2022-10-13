Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE:ENR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

