Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$25.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.38.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

TSE ERF traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.30. The company had a trading volume of 695,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,806. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.14. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$10.90 and a twelve month high of C$23.29.

Insider Activity

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, with a total value of C$45,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.