EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ENS opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

