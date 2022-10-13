EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Robert Paul Bennett Sells 14,000 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EngageSmart alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 385,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 112.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.