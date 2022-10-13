EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Robert Paul Bennett Sells 14,000 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 10th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $286,860.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 385,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.00. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 112.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

