Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Entegris stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. 50,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,535. Entegris has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

