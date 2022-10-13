Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,331,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

