EOG Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $478,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 182,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,485.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 188,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 176,459 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.



