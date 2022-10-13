EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,096.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

