Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Epigenomics Price Performance

Shares of EPGNY stock remained flat at $2.39 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. Epigenomics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics AG, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in the United States, Europe, and China. The company's products also include hepatocellular carcinoma blood test; Epi proColon, a liquid biopsy test for detection of colorectal cancer; and Epi BiSKit, a pre-analytical tool, which provides a set of reagents for the preparation of bisulfite-converted DNA.

