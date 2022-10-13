EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 7.5% Higher

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 40,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,414,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EQRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,805,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQRx by 26.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,398 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 595.2% in the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 1,521.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 404,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 379,584 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

