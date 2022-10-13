EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

EQT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

