Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lifted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 88.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.12 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.