Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $670.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $766.56.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $511.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.49 and its 200 day moving average is $667.96. Equinix has a twelve month low of $511.28 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

