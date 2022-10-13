Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 3.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

