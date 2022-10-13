Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 13th (AANNF, ABB, ADTN, ALB, AVY, AXP, BCC, BKH, BP, CYAD)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 13th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $172.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $206.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $159.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $23.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have €5.60 ($5.71) target price on the stock.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $24.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Netcompany Group A/S (OTC:NTCYF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Oddo Bhf currently has €17.00 ($17.35) price target on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

