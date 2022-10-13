Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $52,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,825,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,674. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.39.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.