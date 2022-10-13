Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,791. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Escalade by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 547,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Escalade by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Escalade by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Escalade by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Escalade by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

