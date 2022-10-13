ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.31. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

