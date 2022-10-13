Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.44.

Shares of ESS opened at $224.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $219.16 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

