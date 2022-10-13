Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.69.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESS stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.75. 10,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $219.16 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

About Essex Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

