Ethereum Classic Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $780.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.30 or 0.00119983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00264564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00741040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00563312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00260441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00263955 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,359,576 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 136,816,292.20894384 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 22.86866225 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $336,072,580.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

