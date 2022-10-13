Ethereum Price Hits $1,286.49 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Ethereum has a market cap of $157.96 billion and approximately $16.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,286.49 or 0.06648027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081067 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,780,865 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 122,771,325.499. The last known price of Ethereum is 1,284.99400317 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6136 active market(s) with $8,518,105,841.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

