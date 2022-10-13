Ethereum Price Hits $1,286.49 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Ethereum has a market cap of $157.96 billion and approximately $16.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,286.49 or 0.06648027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001942 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081067 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031471 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059710 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015852 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026120 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001438 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,780,865 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.