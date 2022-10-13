ETHPoW (ETHW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.75 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $841.92 million and approximately $39.75 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $7.89 or 0.00041187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 106,741,725 coins and its circulating supply is 106,741,765 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 122,444,717 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 7.85980212 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $50,174,405.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

